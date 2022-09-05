New Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment imparts impactful words of advice to new CFBC students

Incoming students of the Arts, Science and General Studies (ASGS) Division of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) were encouraged to embrace the new opportunities afforded at the tertiary education institution and to have fun as they begin to pursue their careers and life goals.

Junior Minister responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, shared the advice in a motivational speech to the first-year students on Wednesday (August 31, 2022). She encouraged the young people to formulate an E.X.I.T. strategy during their tenure at CFBC.

“I encouraged them first of all to Explore. To take the opportunity to explore the different courses, the different subject areas, and also to Experience new things by engaging in extracurricular activities and different clubs. Of course, taking the opportunity to Improve themselves, and their skills, whether that’s public speaking, or communication, even just their knowledge and understanding in different areas. And finally for the ‘T’ to Take control of their lives. As young people, young adults now is the time for them to take control of determining who they want to be, to take the lead and not be afraid to ask for help especially as they try to navigate and figure out what they want to do and who they want to be as young people in this world,” Junior Minister Phillip stated.