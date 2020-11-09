New milling machine to enhance road works on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 06, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The recent procurement of a milling machine will improve the Public Works Department’s (PWD) ability to repair and rehabilitate the road system around Nevis, says Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works and Physical Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).During a presentation in the Nevis Island Assembly on November 05, 2020 Mr. Brand spoke to the need for the US$515,000.00 machine at the Public Works Department.

“I recognize that there has been a significant demand and that demand continues to grow exponentially as it regards the development of road infrastructure on the island of Nevis. We have purchased this piece of machinery that we feel will help the road crew at the Public Works Department meet the demands of the island of Nevis.

