New NTA campaign promotes Nevis as a health and wellness destination

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 16, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has launched a new campaign, #JustBeNevis, promoting the island as a health and wellness destination.Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the NTA, said the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Nevis to refocus its tourism offerings.

In an interview with the Department of Information on March 16, 2021, she said the island is perfectly positioned to attract persons seeking to improve their health and well-being, especially in light of the anxieties created by the pandemic.“I think that COVID-19 has presented so many challenges for us and a lot more people are focusing on their wellness, how their mental health is doing. “I know a lot of people have been devastated by the pandemic but what we saw was an opportunity to highlight our health and wellness offerings.“We have yoga instructors.

