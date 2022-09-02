New programme focuses on building a firm foundation for at-risk girls

The Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs launched its Girls Empowerment Movement and Sisterhood (GEMS) programme on Wednesday (August 31, 2022) under the theme “Girls Under Construction – Building a Firm Foundation for a Stronger Future.”

The launch was marked by a ceremony at the Lodge Community Centre attended by government officials, His Excellency Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), mentors, and the young people to be mentored.

Director of Gender Affairs, Virgil Jeffers, said that the programme’s design enhances the development of young girls. It also provides a suitable forum that espouses the benefits of a positive self-image, responsible personal conduct and respect for self and others.

“This programme will seek to provide a structured and trusting relationship that brings … the mentees together with caring and accountable females who offer guidance, support and encouragement aimed at developing your competencies, self-esteem and character,” he stated at the opening ceremony.