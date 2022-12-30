New Road Family Park to reopen in January 2023

The New Road Family Park is set to reopen its doors in late January 2023, catering to families and children across St. Kitts to play and unwind in a safe and fun-filled environment.

The family park was closed in 2020 as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While it was closed, the Ministry of Social Development, with financial support from the Republic of China (Taiwan) undertook a renovation project that included replacing all the play equipment, correcting slippage on the eastern side of the park, and upgrading the bathrooms, plumbing, and facility lighting.

On Thursday (December 29, 2022), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Development, the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley, as well as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Azilla Clarke, did a walk-through of the facility ahead of the reopening.