New St. Peter’s Health Centre to offer a variety of community health services

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 14, 2020 (SKNIS)

Residents of St. Peter’s are looking forward to the construction of a new health centre that will meet and promote critical health-related services to the population of the area and surrounding communities.Government officials symbolically broke ground for the facility on Monday, September 14, 2020.

According to Cromwell Williams, Director of the Public Works Department, the facility will feature a variety of rooms covering sterilization, sexual reproductive counselling, triage, isolation, treatment, elderly care physical activity, examinations, treatment and a sickbay. Offices for staff such as an environmental health office, nurses’ office and nurses’ station, and two offices for doctors are also included as well as an ambulance port, reception and waiting area, play area, laundry room and a meeting room.

