New Teaching Candidates to Begin Pre-Service Training on Monday July 13

Basseterre.ST.Kitts July 13 2020 (WINNFM)

Persons who met the eligibility requirements stated by the Ministry of Education to be trained as teachers, will attend an opening ceremony for pre-service training on Monday, July 13 at 9:00 am at the Antioch Baptist Church Conference Room.

The Pre-Service Training affords prospective teachers a realistic preview of the profession prior to engaging in actual classroom teaching.According to Deputy Chief Education Officer Mr. Francil Morris, each prospective teacher will sit an English and Math proficiency test which will be administered on Monday afternoon. Following this test training.

Subsequent to the completion of the Pre-service training, candidates will be invited to participate in an interview after which individuals will be informed of whether they have been successful in starting a career in the teaching profession.

