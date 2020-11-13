New Zealand Govt. flags WI players for breaching COVID protocols

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 11 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE West Indies players have been criticised by the Government of New Zealand and placed in further quarantine ahead of their series beginning later this month, after what was deemed a breach of the quarantine bubble protocols.

That has resulted in them being barred for training in Christchurch ahead of their first match scheduled for November 27 in Auckland.In addressing the matter, Cricket West Indies explained that the New Zealand Ministry of Health advised that all members of the West Indies touring party would now be unable to train for the remainder of the quarantine period and would have to complete their quarantine within the Managed Isolation Facility only.

This stemmed from the fact that the squad was divided into two groups, which were barred from cross-mingling with each other; however, several players flouted the bubble and now the entire Windies contingent will remain in quarantine.

