News of police round up false

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 02, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The public is being urged to rely on official sources for information after false news about a Police round up made the rounds on social media on Wednesday.Addressing the matter at a Daily COVID-19 Briefing on April 1, 2020, at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry said, “some reports are being circulated in social media that are fake…”

“One such is that the Police is about to round up all the persons who entered the country in the last month. I want to say, that is not true, and again advise persons to only take your information from official sources…” Superintendent Henry urged.

 

