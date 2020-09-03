NHC provides more than shelter, says Minister Hamilton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 03, 2020 (SKNIS)

Over the past 24 years, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has provided thousands of housing solutions for residents in St. Kitts. Providing affordable home is the primary goal of the NHC, however, Minister of Human Settlement, Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said the economic spinoffs are notable.

The construction activity is “adding great value to the overall economic activity of the country, providing jobs for persons who are carpenters, masons, plumbers and electricians,” he stated on the radio and television programme Working for You on September 02, 2020.Hiring independent contractors, most of whom have a small business or are self-employed, ensures that the economic impact is spread out even further across the country. The income that is earned by the workers is used to provide for their families.

“We are providing food, clothing and shelter by what we do at NHC,” Minister Hamilton expressed. “Yes, people see it as just the shelter but if you think about it in the broader context, food is provided, clothing is provided, love and harmony in the home are provided.” The minister added that he was proud of the contributions that NHC is making to the national development agenda as well as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The management and staff of NHC are celebrating their 24th Anniversary this week.