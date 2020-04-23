NHC’s Operating Hours for Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th April, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts Wednesday 22nd April, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The National Housing Corporation, NHC, opened its doors to the public on Tuesday 21st April, 2020. We will resume operations on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th April from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM for Cashiers, however the Corporation will close at 1:00 PM on both days.

We have sought to solidify our readiness to ensure safety and hygiene and to protect our staff and Clients while conducting business on these days. Our first level of protection comes from practicing social distancing through the mapping of 6 feet spacing on the flooring of the corporation. We have also setup hand sanitizers at all points of entry into the offices. All persons entering the Corporation MUST wear masks or they will not be allowed on the compound. Persons are encouraged to observe these protocols to help to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

