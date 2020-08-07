NIA announces stimulus package for the construction sector in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 24, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Finance, says he hopes citizens and residents will take advantage of a package of concessions offered by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and start their construction projects this year. At a town hall meeting hosted by the NIA on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Cotton Ground Community Centre, Premier Brantley announced the details of the package, which he said is part of his government’s COVID-19 response to stimulate economic activity in the construction sector on the island.

He said the NIA recognises the economy would need further support as St. Kitts and Nevis emerges from the throes of the COVID-19 lockdown.The fiscal incentive plan for the sector outlines a number of concessions for both individuals and businesses undertaking construction and renovation projects.First time home owners will get building materials free of Customs Duty and Service Charge, with value-added tax (VAT) only payable.

