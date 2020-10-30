NIA Budget Estimates meetings underway

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 29, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Budget Estimates meetings for the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) are currently underway as Cabinet Ministers and key public service officials discuss the government’s expenditure and revenue projections for the fiscal year 2021.

According to Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the NIA, those meetings began on October 27, 2020 and will continue until October 30, 2020.During his monthly press conference on October 29, 2020, the Premier was asked what the NIA budget for 2021 would look like against the backdrop of negatively impacted government revenues for the greater portion of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

