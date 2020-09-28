NIA committed to paying public servants’ salaries amid expenditure cutbacks

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 24, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is assuring that the government remains committed to paying workers’ salaries, even as it undertakes expenditure cut backs.During his monthly press conference on September 22, 2020, Premier Brantley noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the Nevis economy, due to the shut down of tourism, the island’s main revenue and employment engine.

He said despite a significant drop off in the NIA’s revenue, paying civil servants remains its priority with respect to allocation of limited resources.“Our revenue continues to plummet and these months have not been easy. I believe the good people in the Ministry of Finance will say that every month, that is the first question, ‘Are we able to satisfy our obligations to our workers?’ Once that is done, we then look at other things.

READ MORE>>