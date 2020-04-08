NIA embarks on initiative to help manage COVID-19 cases on Nevis, Junior Health Minister Hon. Brandy-Williams announces

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 07, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is a statement by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on April 07, 2020, regarding a new initiative to be launched in Nevis on Thursday, April 09, 2020, in the fight against COVID-19.The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has embarked on a new initiative to help in managing the number of COVID-19 cases on the island through a mobile App.

This App is expected to be launched on Thursday this week, and we are encouraging persons to sign up for free.The name of the App is Nevis Health. It is developed to track patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and this is done in conjunction with the New Fields Technology.