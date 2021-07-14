NIA enhances legislation governing Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 13, 2021(SKNVIBES)

A Bill to put in place an adequate solid waste management structure to protect the environment and the overall public health of Nevis was passed after its second and third reading at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on July 13, 2021.The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority Bill, 2021 which repeals and replaces the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority Ordinance Cap.3.03 was tabled by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) earlier this year.

“In order for us to accomplish this, we must have the relevant legislation in place to properly manage the activities of an effective solid waste management authority, and so for that very reason we have come to make some adjustments to the governing ordinance.The new ordinance will provide for the management of solid waste including its collection, storage and disposal in conformity with the best environmental practices and for other related or connected matters.

