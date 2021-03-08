NIA Gender Affairs Minister Brandy-Williams delivers International Women’s Day Address

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 08, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021 observed on March 08.As Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration, and as a woman myself, I look forward each year with pride and great anticipation to the month of March, as March 8th is celebrated around the globe as International Women’s Day: a day marked especially to laude and herald the achievements of women, internationally, regionally, and locally; across every level of society and in all sectors of community development.

The United Nation’s theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is, “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World.” Strikingly, this theme not only highlights our responsibility to the wellbeing and security of women and girls throughout the extent of this pandemic, but it underscores the crucial role that women and girls must be allowed to play in wholistic contributing solutions to this international problem.

READ MORE>>