NIA in final stages of renegotiating geothermal deal

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is in the final stages of renegotiating its current geothermal arrangement.That is according to Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Energy in the NIA, during his monthly press conference on February 25, 2021.

“We had a meeting yesterday [February 24] with the technical team on Nevis, the legal team, NEVLEC [Nevis Electricity Company Ltd] and others, and we are actually at the end stages now of completing our renegotiation, because that’s what we have been engaged on.“We had some minor points left to renegotiate. There is a new player that has come in as an equity partner, a company called Albioma, and we are working with all of these different lawyers and different individuals to ensure we have the best possible deal for the island of Nevis going forward.

READ MORE>>