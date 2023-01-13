NIA invests in top-of-the-line photo finish system for Nevis Athletics Stadium

The Ministry of Education continues to enhance its athletic programme at the Nevis Athletics Stadium at Long Point with the recent addition of a top-of-the-line photo finish system.

At a brief but significant ceremony at the stadium on January 12, 2023, Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister responsible for Sports, described the new equipment as a critical addition which would elevate track and field on Nevis.

“This will go a long way to advancing track and field here on the island of Nevis.

“When I assumed the role of Minister of Education some years ago, one of the first persons who approached me was Mr. [Garfield] Virgo and he kept on insisting that one of the things that we really, really need here on Nevis is a system such as this – the photo finish system – that will determine who crosses the line first. It is up to the time system… We are no longer going to use the pistol and the mic.