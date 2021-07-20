NIA invests over $150k in fruit production at Indian Castle farm

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 19, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Department of Agriculture has invested more than $150,000 in the production of fruits on 35 acres of land at the Indian Castle Estate as part of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) thrust toward food security and sustainability on the island.

That is according to Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture in the NIA. He said some 3000 fruit trees have already been planted.“We have planted 400 guava trees, 300 Sugar apple trees, 1310 coconut trees, we’ve also planted about 7.4 acres of passion fruit and dragon fruit trees, 135 gooseberry trees, 55 sea grape trees- that is to provide some buffer as well, 165 pomegranate trees, 1.75 acres of banana trees, 230 avocado trees, 190 soursop trees, half acre of sorrel, about one tenth of an acre of arrowroot, 60 Amory Polly mango trees on one acre of land, about 130 citrus trees of varied types, and about one acre of cassava.

READ MORE>>