NIA Labour Minister: Almost $4 million paid in severance

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 25, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has revealed that almost $4 million in severance payments has been disbursed on Nevis.Hon. Brand made the statement during the sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at Hamilton House on March 23, 2021.“To date some $3,803,411.36 has been paid to persons for severance. While that is a significant sum, the balance is still much higher than that and I’m appealing that we can see a quick resolution to this matter.The Minister said according to statistics from the Department of Labour between 2020 and March 2021.

“The information would show that in 2020 some 802 persons would have applied for their severance, and out of that 802 persons some 351 persons would have been approved for their severance.“While there would have been 351 persons approved for severance, based on the latest statistics these persons have not received all of their monies.

