NIA Ministers Brantley, Brand victorious as Judge strikes out Opposition election petitions

The election petitions brought against elected representatives in the Nevis Island Assembly and sitting Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Premier Hon. Mark Brantley and Hon. Spencer Brand, were on Monday February 27, 2023, struck out and dismissed.

Premier Brantley’s victory as the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) candidate in Nevis 2, St. John in the December 12, 2022 Nevis Island Assembly was challenged by his opponent Dr. Patricia Bartlette of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), while Hon. Brand, the CCM candidate for Nevis 1, St. Paul, saw his election victory challenged by NRP candidate Ms. Jaedee Caines. The petitioners also named the Electoral Commission, the Supervisor of Elections, respective Registration and Returning Officers, and the Attorney General of St. Kitts and Nevis as respondents.