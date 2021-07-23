NIA moves to secure water resource on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 22, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has moved into another phase in the Water Enhancement Project at Hamilton Estate Reservoir which will offer greater protection for the island’s water resource.Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services, explained at a recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly that the move is designed for security and protection of the Nevis Water Department’s largest water production site.

“We would have installed a water storage tank. We would have installed a water filtration system. We would have connected a well that has been dormant for many years into the system and have it being treated. Now we are securing that site.“We believe that our water resource must be secured. We have completed securing the site there at the intersection of Jessups and Barnes Ghaut, and we are now ensuring that we complete the water facility there in the Hamilton area.On completion, the Hamilton Reservoir Site Fencing Project will secure the water storage facility at Hamilton.The fencing at the reservoir site is one of several components of a larger programme for the area which includes the development of a water well near the reservoir site with a production capacity of more than 230 imperial gallons per minute; the treatment of the water to remove above normal iron and manganese levels by the installation of the water filtration system at the site which was largely funded by the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF).

