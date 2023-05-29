NIA probing injury during fight at school

THE Ministry of Education (MOE) on Nevis is currently probing an altercation that left a student nursing injuries to the mouth and several others suspended from the learning institution.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (May 24) at the Charlestown Secondary School (CSS) and it has left some parents up in arms, as a number of videos of the incident are making rounds across the Federation.

Based on the videos, two female students could be seen in an altercation with audible obscene language being belted out, while a number of classmates stood by watching and other recording with their mobile devices.

In one instance, as the scuffle intensified, a number of students joined in and began hitting one of the students.

At one point, a bottle was thrown.