NIA saves Cherry Garden residents over $270k in soak away, septic system repairs

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 14, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Housing in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has completed repair work to 30 defective soakaways and septic systems in the first phase of the Cherry Garden Housing Development, saving impacted homeowners over $270,000.Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, NIA Minister responsible for Housing commended Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works and his team at the Public Works Department (PWD) for the work done to remedy the longstanding infrastructural issue at Cherry Garden.

“Let me commend the Minister responsible for Public Works Hon. Spencer Brand…and his team, including Mr. Alister Thompson [Building Division Supervisor in the PWD].“This particular project eliminating the difficulties being faced by some 30 homeowners over at Cherry Garden was indeed undertaken by Public Works and we’ve had glowing reports from those homeowners,” he said.

