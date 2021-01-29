NIA secures deal to produce two films on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 28, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has inked a deal with UK film and television production company MSR Media to film two movies on Nevis.Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance, Foreign Investments and Tourism in the NIA, made the announcement at his first press conference of the year on January 28, 2021.

“I am very pleased to announce to the public that we have entered into an arrangement with a company called MSR Media to do two feature films on the island of Nevis.“I think that this is a very significant development for the island of Nevis. It is significant because it is the first time that we will have a feature film being produced on the island. It is the first time we have not one, but two featured films that we have partnered and negotiated to have happen here…

