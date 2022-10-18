NIA signs contract for multi-million-dollar Phase 2 Island Main Road Rehabilitation and Safety Improvement Project

Work is expected to commence shortly on Phase 2 of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation and Safety Improvement Project, as the Nevis Island Administration signed a multi-million-dollar project with Surrey Paving & Aggregate Company Caribbean Ltd. on October 14, 2022, at the NIA’s conference room in Charlestown.

The contract covers 1.5 km of road from Cliffdwellers Estate to the Nisbet’s Bridge, and 0.9 km of road from Shaws Road to Nisbet Plantation.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication and Works, in his remarks at the contract signing ceremony explained the reason for the project’s delay and the cost.

“The general public would recall that in 2019, we completed the first phase of this enhancement project but at the beginning of 2020 we were struck by the COVID pandemic and this project had to be delayed.