NIA to begin implementing cost-cutting measures

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 28, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, has announced that the government will soon begin implementing measures to reduce its expenditure.Mr. Brantley, during his monthly press conference on August 27, 2020, revealed that the Inland Revenue Department had indicated that government revenue is down by almost 20 percent across the board, compared to this time in 2019.

The premier had informed in July 2020, that as of June 2020, the NIA revenue was $59.7 million, falling short of the projected revenue of $73.5 million by some $13.8 million, or 18.82 percent.He explained the drop in revenue has been as a result of the shutting down of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a consequence of border closures around the world, tourism grounded to a halt since March 2020.

