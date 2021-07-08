NIA to commission its CCTV surveillance program shortly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 07, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has installed a number of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras around Nevis as it prepares for the imminent commissioning of its state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance program.Hon. Mark Brantley gave a recent update on the crime prevention and detection initiative, pointing out that the system is equipped with the latest technology.

“One of the primary responsibilities of any government is to keep people safe. We shall shortly formally commission our CCTV island-wide coverage in phases to better prevent and detect crime and provide another layer of security to our people…“We are not just doing a basic CCTV system. I am advised that the system will have capacities, for example, license plate recognition and so it would very important that that information is immediately available to our law enforcement so that we know exactly who is moving and for what purpose. So that is going to be critical,” he said.

