NIA to hold virtual Remembrance Day Service

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration regarding the annual interdenominational service for Remembrance Day 2020.The annual interdenominational service for Remembrance Day will be held on Sunday, November 08, 2020, at the War Memorial in Charlestown. It will commence at 8:00 a.m.

The general public is advised that due to the regulations currently in force to prevent community spread of the coronavirus which causes the COVID-19, only armed units and persons who have been invited to represent their organisations will attend this service.

