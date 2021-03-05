NIA wins legal battle, historic Bath Hotel and Bath Stream now belong to the Government and people of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 04, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has emerged victorious from a court battle to secure the certificate of title for the historic Bath Hotel and Bath Stream, putting ownership officially in the hands of the government and people of Nevis.Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, describes the acquisition of the title for the iconic property as a significant win for the people of Nevis.

“Thanks to our Legal Advisor, Mrs. Helene Lewis and her dedicated team of lawyers, the Judge has ruled that a title should be issued to the Government for the Bath Hotel and Bath Stream. “This regularizes the position and I am grateful that my Government has been able to secure and put beyond doubt that the historic Bath Hotel and Bath Stream belong to the Government and people of Nevis.

