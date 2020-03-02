NIA working to provide benefit packages for non-established workers at end of government tenure

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS February 27, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is seeking to provide benefit packages to non-established (NE) workers at the end of their tenure with the government, a feat that has not been done in the past.Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, in the NIA spoke of the planned reparation at his monthly press conference at Pinney’s Estate on February 27, 2020.

“We know that there are people in the system who have worked 40-50 years sometimes and they have no security because when they came into the system, for one reason or the other may not have had the necessary qualifications that the Public Service requires in order for them to be appointed.“Many of them have worked long…and they have given tremendous service but whereas when the Public Servants and Civil Servants.