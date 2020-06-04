Nightly curfew in St. Kitts and Nevis to be lifted Thursday, Friday and Saturday to facilitate holding of General Elections on June 5, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 04, 2020 (SKNIS)

To facilitate preparations for polling day on June 5, 2020, and the ballot count thereafter, Statutory Rules and Orders (SRO) of 19 of 2020 under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 8) Regulations have been amended to lift the nightly curfew on Thursday June 4, Friday June 5, and Saturday June 6, 2020.

The nightly curfew will be reinstated on Sunday June 7, 2020 at 7:01 pm until 4:59 am on Monday June 8, 2020. The nightly curfews from Monday to Friday run from 8:01 pm to 4:59 am of the following day and on Saturdays and Sundays, they run from 7:01 pm to 4:59 am of the following day.