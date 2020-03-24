Nine young persons sworn in as Fire Officers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Nine young persons hailing from the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis have taken the bold step to commit themselves to saving lives as members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Service.Ronaldo Taylor, Kenroy Tweede, Rasheed Wattley, Kareem Bascus, Trevin Nisbett, Travis Reid, Tameich Reid, Raheem Searles and Makimba Fahie were sworn in as Fire Officers at a brief ceremony on March 20, 2020 at the Basseterre Fire Station.

“You are about to become members of a very prestigious organization and one of the most important things is that we are a disciplinary organization… In this disciplinary organization, we expect conduct at a very high level, we have no room to accept disobedience. We welcome you to this prestigious organization and I wish you every success,”.Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, told the young Officers that their personal development.