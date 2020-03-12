No Confirmed Coronavirus Cases to Date in St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 9 2020 (WINNFM)

Reassurances that the country is working towards a high level of preparation to deal with the Coronavirus – COVID-19, and that there are no confirmed cases in the Federation.Those reassurances, from Prime Minister Timothy Harris, in an address to the nation on the disease and its implications.

The Prime Minister described it as highly likely that COVID-19 will reach the shores of the Federation.Dr Harris also spoke of the likely impact of the Coronavirus on St Kitts and Nevis.”The Coronavirus outbreak will affect the federation’s health system, its social structure and the economy. The response to those disease requires an all of society and all of government approach. COVID-19 National Working Group has already conducted sensitization sessions with a number of government and private sector entities, including The St Kitts and Nevis.

