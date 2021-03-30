No current need to increase COVID-19 fines…says AG Byron

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2021 (SKNVIBES)

DESPITE two recent occurrences, the Government is currently not considering increasing the penalties for persons found breaching the COVID-19 Regulations.

“At this point in time there is no particular discussion on that,” Attorney-General Vincent Byron Jr. told SKNVibes.Since the stricter penalties were implemented, EC$5,000 fine was imposed, there were four instances where breaches were reported.The first instance was reported back in December when 33-year-old George Mc Cumisky of Texas, United States of America, was found guilty and fined EC$4,800 or US$1,777.

Police reported that Mc Cumisky had tested positive and left the quarantine facility for the airport before receiving a negative test for clearance.He was found in the departure lounge at the RLB International Airport, where he was arrested and subsequently charged.The second incident, which occurred in February, saw Superintendent Cromwell Henry reporting to the nation that a positive case was inadvertently discharged from quarantine and allowed to travel in public transportation before being returned to the quarantine facility.

