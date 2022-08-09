No fire at Electoral Office on Thursday

THE Chief of Mission with the Organization of American States delegation mounted to St. Kitts and Nevis, Bruce Golding, confirmed that there was no fire or signs of a fire at the building that houses the Electoral Office, noting that it might have been a case of miscommunication.

While engaging local media this afternoon (Aug. 5) during the voting process across the Federation, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica disclosed that they received a report that the Electoral Office was on fire.

However, upon visiting the building there was no fire or signs of a burn in or near the building, Golding informed while lamenting that the fire was somewhere else.

The announcement of a fire prompted panic among a number of party supporters who believed that something nefarious was about to happen with the ballot boxes.

“And we were satisfied with what was being done, and that was that ballot boxes were being prepared to be delivered to the various polling stations. So, after a while, it calmed down and it showed that during an election period the ground is saturated with flammable passion,” explained Golding.