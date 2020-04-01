No need for impulsive shopping, says Prime Minister Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 31, 2020 (SKNIS)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said during his address to the nation on March 30 that there is no need for impulsive buying.“There is an adequate stock of food on hand. This week some 57 containers are arriving with food, vegetables and beverages,” said the prime minister, noting that vessels are coming on schedule every week.

“Do not crowd shopping centres to purchase and stockpile food that may very well expire and ultimately be a waste of money as you would have to dispose of it,” said Prime Minister Harris. “An adequate supply is on hand for the next 6 to 8 weeks. I urge you to please act calmly and wisely.”

The prime minister’s statement came after the announcement on March 30 that there will be a 24 hour curfew for the Federation.“The Cabinet of Ministers has determined that, after consultation with the Police High Command, the National COVID-19 Working Group, the Chief Medical Officer and the Medical Chief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital, that there be a 24 hour curfew, a total lockdown, from 7pm Tuesday 31st March to 6am Friday 3rd April in the first instance,” he said.

“It means that the current regulations will be repealed and new regulations made in which no one except the Security Forces and other Security Personnel, the HealthCare Officers, technical emergency officers of utilities including telecoms, and media personnel, will be allowed out of their residences.”