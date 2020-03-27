No need for upsurge in shopping as St. Kitts and Nevis has an adequate supply of food, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 26, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is advising citizens and residents that there is no need for “panic shopping,” in light of Tuesday’s (March 24) confirmation that the Federation recorded its first two cases of the COVID-19 disease (Novel Coronavirus).Shortly after the confirmed cases were announced, there was an unusual upsurge in shopping across the country.

However, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, while delivering brief remarks to the nation on Wednesday, March 25, urged citizens and residents to shop responsibly as “there is no need for any panic shopping at this time.”“I want to assure you that St. Kitts and Nevis has an adequate supply of food at this time.