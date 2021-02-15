No one to be charged for quarantine lapse as reported

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

FOLLOWING the recent disclosure that there was a “lapse” that resulted in a COVID-19 positive case being released into the public’s domain, it is now being described as a “breach” with no one expected to be charged.

At the NEOC media brief on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry had said there was a “lapse” at one of the quarantine facilities that resulted in a positive case being released and allowed to travel on public transportation.That lapse saw 20 people being placed in quarantine and deep contact tracing resulted.

Henry noted that a police investigation was launched into the incident and possible criminal charges would have been laid.However, Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Cameron Wilkinson explained that no charges would be laid in the incident and the individual in question did not travel on public transportation as was reported.

