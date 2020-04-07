No regional flights; LIAT suspends commercial flying

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 7 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AMIDST the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region and border closures, LIAT has suspended all commercial flights but would continue parcel and other operations.

In a media advisory, the cash-strapped airline said that due to updated impact of COVID-19 as well as the border closures and travel restrictions across the LIAT network, the airline would suspend ALL passenger services from April 4 for a period of 14 days in the first instance.

All states that the airline service have shut its borders to commercial flights as a means to prevent new cases from entering their jurisdiction, have prompted the airline to review the initial suspension to see if any changes will be made after the first 14 days.“All passengers booked during the period of suspension will automatically have their bookings automatically cancelled,” the airline noted.

