NOAA predicts “near-normal” Hurricane Season

Source: SKNVibes
Hurricane Season, National Oceanic Atmospheric

WITH less than one week away, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted “a near-normal” period for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The prediction was revealed at a press briefing yesterday (May 25), where forecasters gave the “near-normal hurricane activity” outlook for the Atlantic this year.

According to NOAA’s outlook, the June 1 to November 30 timeline was predicted to have a “40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season”.

That comes as the US-based agency forecasts between 12 to 17 named storms – with winds of 39 mph or higher. Of that number, NOAA predicts five to nine could become hurricanes – those with wind speed of 74 mph or higher-, “including one to four major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher)”.

