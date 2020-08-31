Non-nationals on Nevis urged to regularize status as amnesty on work permit, residency fees end

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 31, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Non-nationals on Nevis are being advised to ensure that their status on Nevis is regularized, as the three-month amnesty on work permits and residency permits ends on August 31, 2020.Speaking at his monthly press conference on August 27, 2020, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), urged non-nationals to regularize their status.

“A gentle reminder to the non-national community, as part of our COVID-19 response the government did grant an amnesty for work permits and residency which ends at the end of August.“We did this to assist in a difficult environment of COVID. You’ve had three months to regularize your affairs and regularize your status here. Once the end of August comes, the regular fees will apply.

