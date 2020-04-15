Notice From General Post Office And Sub Post Offices

Bassterre,St.Kitts April 15  2020(SKNIS)

Valued Postal Customers,

Please be advised that the General Post Office in Basseterre will be open from 8am to 1pm on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 April 2020 for the distribution & cashing of social security cheques.

The Parcel Post section of the General Post Office will also be open from 8am to 1pm on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 April 2020 to allow customers to collect essential items only.

The Sub-post offices in St.Kitts would also be open on the stated dates and times for the cashing of social security cheques.

 

