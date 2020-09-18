Notice re: Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Due to an overwhelming response for additional time, the Department of Community Development and Social Services has extended the deadline for its Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear Competition

Interested persons aged 62 or older are encouraged to participate by :

– Submitting a photo of yourself wearing a fun and creative old fashioned outfit with all of the colours of the national flag

– Photos taken must be full body, front and back, in a properly lit area.

Entries must be submitted to the Department of Social Services, via whatsapp message, 762-1483, no later than 25th September 2020.

