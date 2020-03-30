Notice to workers on the Skills Training Empowerment Enhancement Teams

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In keeping with the state of emergency declared on Saturday 28th March 2020, the call from the Covid-19 task force and a call from the Hon. Prime Minister, ALL Skills Training Empowerment Enhancement Teams workers who are not requested to turn out to work are kindly asked NOT to congregate in Basseterre or in their respective communities.

If for some justified reason you have to leave your home, please practice social distancing.Please note that there are heavy fines for not complying with the Regulations. You are kindly asked to be compliant and remain at home.