NRP Candidate Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds wins Nevis 5 by-election

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 05, 2020)

Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) whose symbol was the bottle emerged winner in the St. Thomas’ Parish, Lowlands Nevis 5 by-election held on March 05, 2020. The results were announced by Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections from the Cotton Ground Police Station where the ballots were counted 3 1/2 hours following the close of poll at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds amassed a total of 514 votes over Mr. Keith Scarborough whose symbol was the hammer, candidate of the Concerned Citizens Movement who got a total of 191 votes.A total of 713 persons cast their ballots which represented a 46.5 percent voter turnout.

