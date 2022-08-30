NRP commits to removing fuel surcharge on first day in office 

Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge is assuring the people of Nevis that they will no longer have to pay the surcharge on their electricity bills when she takes office.

“My people, an election is right around the corner and you have my word on THIS DAY, that on my first day of office, I will exercise the powers vested in me to remove the surcharge paid by our people for six consecutive months; and during this period, we will take the necessary measures to remedy the surcharge problem once and for all,” Dr. Daniel-Hodge said.

High electricity bills attributed to the cost of fuel surcharge have been a great financial burden on the people of Nevis for the past couple of months. Citizens and residents have been pleading with the government to provide relief by absorbing the cost of the surcharge but to no surprise, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has ignored the cries of the people.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge added: “As I walk through the streets and alleys of St. James and drive through the communities of Nevis, it pains my heart deeply to hear the cries of so many of you regarding the outrageous surcharge on your electricity bills. This cannot be right and it cannot be okay for our Premier, who is also responsible for Nevlec, to sit by and watch our people suffer month after month.