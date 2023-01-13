NRP officially challenges NIA Election Results in two Constituencies

FOLLOWING weeks of public disclosures of possible challenges to the outcome of the December 12 Nevis Island Assembly Elections, the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) has formally filed two petitions.

According to a press statement from the Party, Jaedee Caines and Dr. Patricia Bartlette are challenging the results in Nevis One (St. Paul) and Nevis Two (St. John) Constituencies respectively – two of the five districts that were contested on the island.

The documents were signed on Tuesday (Jan. 10),and filed with the High Court of Justice of St. Christopher and Nevis (Nevis Circuit), in which one lists Ms. Caines as the petitioner and the Concerned Citizens Movement’s Spencer Brand, among others, as respondents, .

“I just want to say thanks to everyone who partnered to make this possible. I also want to thank everyone who encouraged me to move this matter forward.