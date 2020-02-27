NRP’s Cleone Stapleton Simmonds officially nominated to contest St. Thomas’ Parish by-election

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2020) (SKNVIBES)
Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is the second candidate nominated to contest in a by-election on March 05, 2020, to fill a position left vacant by Hon. Joseph Parry the only opposition member in the Nevis Island Assembly at the time of his retirement from the assembly and from active politics on December 31, 2019.
She was nominated by her brother Mr. Collin Terrence Stapleton of Cotton Ground and Ms. Jenet Jennifer Jeffers of Cotton Ground on Nomination Day, February 25, 2020, at the Cotton Ground Community Centre. Following the nomination Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds expressed contentment.“I am very happy to be nominated as the candidate for Nevis 5 on behalf of the Nevis Reformation Party.